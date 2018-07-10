Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh plans to close three more branches, as it wrestles with ongoing financial problems.

In an email to employees, President & CEO Kevin Bolding said the Penn Hills YMCA, Western Area YMCA and Wilmderding Area YMCA will close effective August 31.

The Western Area YMCA in Coraopolis is currently closed due to flooding.

A formal announcement is expected Tuesday morning.

“I want you to know how deeply I regret any negative impact these closures will have on some of our employees, their families and our members,” Bolding said in the email.

Bolding said other health and wellness centers, day and resident camps, before and after school care locations, off-site wellness programs and other commitments will continue to operate without interruption.

In addition to the closing of the branches, the YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh said it will undergo a complete internal reorganization, which will include a new staffing structure and an enhanced focus on community outreach designed to be less dependent on physical branch locations.

The YMCA of Greater Pittsburgh is facing an annual deficit of about $1 million. It filed for bankruptcy in May. In June, it closed its Downtown Pittsburgh fitness facility and its branch in Delmont.

Bolding said the reorganization plan follows two months of negotiations with creditors and lenders, as well as guidance from volunteer leadership.