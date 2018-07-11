Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Military veterans and spouses looking to transition to civilian life are invited to a job fair on Thursday at Heinz Field.

Forty-eight companies and other agencies will be attending the event, hosted by RecruitMilitary, with hundreds of openings available.

The featured companies looking for workers are Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, Alcoa, the City of Pittsburgh, the Department of Veterans Affairs, GardaWorld, Highmark Health, L-3 Technologies, Lockheed Martin Corp, Mylan, Inc., U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the United States Postal Service and Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.

There will also be educational opportunities at the event, which is scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Job Fair will take place in the UPMC Club. The UPMC Club is on the east side of the building facing PNC Park. Participants should enter the stadium at Suite Entry B, next to Gate B, along Art Rooney Avenue.

Fifty complimentary parking spaces will be available beginning at 10 a.m. in Gold Lot 1. Additional complimentary parking is available in Green Lot 22.

For more information, or to register,