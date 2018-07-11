  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ralph Iannotti
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) – A local family is pleading Wednesday night for whoever shot and killed a teenager to turn themselves in.

It was the night of June 12 on the 1500 block of Sumac Street in McKeesport.

Gunfire broke out and one teenager was shot in the leg, another teenager — 17-year old Khai’re Cole, a junior at Elizabeth Forward High School — was shot in the head. He was unresponsive and airlifted to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

khaire cole Crime Stoppers: Police Seek Help In McKeesport Murder Of Elizabeth Forward HS Student

Photo Credit: KDKA

Allegheny County Police Det. Michael Kuma said, “The motive is undetermined at this point.”

Witnesses reported some gunshots in an alley and there were several people there. Investigators are still trying to piece everything together and any help from the public would be invaluable at this point.”

The victim’s mother, Khaiya Rose, told KDKA TV News, “He’s always been a good kid. Everybody loved him. His face would always make you smile.”

Initial reports indicated two groups of people were involved in the double shooting, but, Khai’re’s family believes the night he was shot that he was with people he was acquainted with.

His mother said, “He was with his friends over there in McKeesport somewhere. That’s all I know. His so-called friend shot in the back of the head.”

Charity Lumberger, Khar’ie’s aunt, said, “I’m tired of mothers, black mothers, every mother, having to cry, and lose our sons and daughters to the streets. I’m tired of people knowing what’s going on, and acting like they don’t know and smiling in people’s faces.”

If you have any information in this case, call Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers at 413-255-8477.

