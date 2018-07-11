  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — What’s with all the naked people in Pittsburgh lately? For the third time in about a month, a naked man was taken into custody, this time in the Strip District.

Witnesses say the man was spotted at 15th and Smallman Streets in the Strip District Wednesday morning.

Chris Smith took this photo of the man, and said he appeared to just be walking around naked, unaware of the problem.

nakedstripdistrict Strip District Lives Up To Its Name: Naked Man Taken Into Custody

“My first thought was a naked jogger, but he was walking like he was window shopping, very casual,” said Smith.

Smith says police officers quickly responded and took the man into custody.

Pittsburgh Police officers say they responded to the naked man call about 9:30 a.m.

Smith says he appeared visibly upset as he was being taken into custody and seemed unaware of the problem.

Officers say they determined the man was suffering from some sort of medical, mental or behavioral issues so he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Related Links:
Naked Jogger Spotted Running Through Downtown Pittsburgh, Onto Ft. Pitt Bridge
Naked Jogger Runs Through South Side

This is the third reported incident of a naked man being taken into custody in about a month.

In June a naked jogger was spotted running through downtown, and onto the Ft. Pitt Bridge. He told police he was assaulted and that someone took his clothes.

The same man was spotted the next day running through the South Side where he was again taken into custody.

Comments
  1. George Haritos says:
    July 11, 2018 at 1:24 PM

    So what are the names of these people do some reporting

    Reply

