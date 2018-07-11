  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Uber laid off 100 self-driving car operators, some of which were based in Pittsburgh, the ride-share company confirmed to KDKA on Wednesday.

“Our team remains committed to building safe self-driving technology, and we look forward to returning to public roads in the coming months,” Uber said in an email statement to KDKA.

Recent hiccups by autonomous vehicle companies, particularly a fatal crash in Tempe, Arizona, earlier this year, have thrown a wrench into the company’s plans. After the crash, self-driving vehicles were pulled off the streets nationwide.

Uber held a meeting Wednesday to inform the people who monitor its self-driving cars that their positions have been eliminated.

Uber said it is actively working to make a return to the road in Pittsburgh this summer. There will be 55 new positions available for advanced operators, who will be trained on both on-road and test track operations, according to Uber.

Other non-driving roles for the displaced workers will also be available.

Uber said it remains focused on implementing the safety recommendations that came out of a recent internal safety review, which looked at everything from the safety to training processes for vehicle operators.

