PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you find it frustrating to get around the Steel City by car, there’s a good reason.

Pittsburgh ranks as one of the nation’s worst cities to drive in.

WalletHub ranked the Burgh 72nd out of 100 cities in their 2018 top cities to drive in list.

Detroit was the worst city to drive in, followed by San Francisco, Oakland, Philadelphia and Seattle.

Raleigh, North Carolina was ranked the best city to drive in.

Corpus Christi, Orlando, Greensboro, and Plano were also ranked in the top five for best cities to drive in.

WalletHub says they compared the 100 largest cities ranking 29 indicators of driver-friendliness.

From gas prices, to hours in traffic, even auto shops per capita.

Pittsburgh actually ranked as one of the worst when it came to most days with precipitation, which also factored into the rankings.