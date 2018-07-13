Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Two women were killed in a car crash in Westmoreland County on Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 3 p.m. on State Route 711 near Nedrow Road in Donegal Township.

According to the coroner’s office, 47-year-old Shari L. Kohan, of Lower Yoder Township, was driving south on State Route 711 as a Subaru Outback was traveling north on the road. Seventy-five-year-old Gloria Randall, of Mount Pleasant Township, was a passenger in the Subaru.

For an unknown reason, Kohan crossed the center line into the opposite lane and crashed head-on into the Subaru.

Kohan and Randall were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Subaru was flown to a Pittsburgh hospital by medical helicopter. The driver’s condition is unknown.

The coroner’s office says speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash. Kohan was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Randall was wearing a seatbelt.