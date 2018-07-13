Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Police say a woman driving with a blood alcohol level three times the legal limit plowed into several parked cars on the South Side, causing thousands of dollars in damage.

Police say it happened around 2:15 a.m. Friday on Sarah Street.

The South Side is a community of families, but it is also a neighborhood of many bars.

According to the criminal complaint, 25-year-old Kelsey Finocchi was driving under the influence as she made her way through the 2500 block of Sarah Street around 2:15 a.m.

Police say she hit five parked cars, rolling her Acura SUV over on its passenger side.

Jacob Rice, who lives on Sarah Street, says this kind of thing happens often.

“I’m not surprised about that. I mean, there’s a lot of intoxicated people in the area,” he said.

By the time police arrived, they say Finocchi was out of her vehicle. She told them she was driving but didn’t know what had happened.

There was broken glass and debris on the street and a parked car had suffered front-end damage and had a missing side mirror.

KDKA-TV’s Brenda Waters went to Finocchi’s home Friday, but no one there wanted to talk.

Finocchi will get a summons in the mail for the DUI charge.