PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Former Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has agreed to stay with the Las Vegas Golden Knights for another three years.

Fleury announced that he had signed a three-year, $21 million dollar extension.

The Golden Knights posted his announcement on Twitter.

🌸 FLEURY HAS SOME REALLY BIG NEWS ❗️#VegasBorn pic.twitter.com/JXRllYGcvo — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) July 13, 2018

“I guess you guys will be stuck with me for a little longer,” Fleury said the video. “I’m really excited about it. My family and I really love Vegas, the organization, my teammates.”

Fleury was 29-13-4 last season with a career best 2.25 goals-against average, and .927 save percentage.

He helped the Golden Knights to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural season.