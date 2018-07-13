  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A newly released report shows that Pittsburgh Zoo staff raised concerns about a child falling through an opening into an African painted dog exhibit on at least six separate occasions before a fatal mauling in 2012.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette says the federal report was released this month more than four years it filed a Freedom of Information Act request. The report found the zoo’s fencing around the wild dog exhibit was “not sufficient” to prevent 2-year-old Maddox Derkosh from falling into the exhibit. He was mauled to death by the 11 painted dogs.

maddox derkosh Report: Pittsburgh Zoo Discussed Wild Dog Exhibit Dangers Prior To Boys Mauling

Maddox Derkosh. (Photo Credit: KDKA-TV Viewer)

Many of the concerns raised by the safety committee were already made public in the course of the now-settled civil lawsuit by Maddox’s parents.

The zoo says it cannot legally comment on the matter due to confidentiality.

