PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A new Pittsburgh dessert is quickly becoming a social media sensation, and yes, it is as delicious as it looks.

Prantl’s Bakery posted this photo of their new “Walking Torte” on social media and it’s already been shared hundreds of times on Facebook and Twitter.

Reaction ranged from, “I’m going to need this” to “do you deliver?”

Prantl’s says the portable cup version of the burnt almond torte can be ordered at its locations in Shadyside and Market Square.

They say the demand for the new dessert has been tremendous.

The “Walking Torte” costs $5.

