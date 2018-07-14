Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Starling Marte and Gregory Polanco hit back-to-back homers in the first inning, and that was enough to push the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Marte sent an 0-1 pitch from Chase Anderson (6-7) over the center field wall to put the Pirates ahead 1-0. It was his 12th homer this season and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Polanco then drove Anderson’s 3-2 offering over the wall in right for his 15th long ball.

Richard Rodriguez (2-2) got the win, retiring all four batters he faced in relief of starter Ivan Nova.

Felipe Vazquez got the final three outs to earn his career-best 22nd save in 26 opportunities.

Nova allowed one run on seven hits with three strikeouts before being pulled with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth. Christian Yelich cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 2-1 with an RBI single to right. Lorenzo Cain then singled to load the bases, and Rodriguez struck out Travis Shaw to end the inning.

Anderson worked into the sixth inning without allowing another run. He gave up six hits, struck out five and walked two. Anderson hadn’t allowed more than one run in each of his previous four starts.

Pittsburgh has won the first three games of its five-game series against Milwaukee, and has won six of its past seven overall.

ROSTER MOVES

Brewers: INF Nate Orf was recalled from Triple-A Colorado Springs. He has one hit in 14 at-bats (17 plate appearances) with Milwaukee this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Brewers: OF Eric Thames (right hamstring tightness) and RHP Junior Guerra (right forearm) were placed on the 10-day disabled list. Thames was injured while tracking a ball hit to right field in the second inning Friday. OF Keon Broxton replaced Thames in right field on Saturday.

Pirates: C Francisco Cervelli was placed on the seven-day disabled list with post-concussive symptoms. C Jacob Stallings was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis to replace him on the 25-man roster.

UP NEXT

Brewers: LHP Brent Suter (8-5, 4.53) was set to start the second game of the doubleheader. He was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list (left forearm tightness) after last starting against the Minnesota Twins on July 2, when he allowed five runs in five innings.

Pirates: RHP Clay Holmes (0-1, 7.11) will take the mound for the second game. The rookie surrendered four runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings in his first major league start, and third appearance, against the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 4.

