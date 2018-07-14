Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are among the many organizations severing ties with Papa John’s Pizza following reports that the company’s founder used racial slurs during a conference call.

Brian Warecki, the Pirates vice president of communications and broadcasting, said Saturday that the Pirates have suspended their marketing agreement with Papa John’s.

The Pirates had partnered with the pizza company to offer ticket plans that included free pizza. They also offered the “Pirates Papa John’s Student Pass” to students with an .edu email address.

Warecki said the Pirates “will utilize the proceeds generated from this season’s agreement to support youth initiatives throughout the Pittsburgh community.”

John Schnatter, the founder of Papa John’s, resigned as the company’s chairman Wednesday after it was reported that Schnatter had used the N-word on a conference call in May.

The New York Yankees, Miami Marlins and Seattle Mariners have also said they are suspending their relationships with Papa John’s.