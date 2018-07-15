Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

MANFIELD, Ohio (KDKA) — An Ohio humane society says a cat is making progress after someone placed a lit firecracker in her rectum.

The injured cat came to the Humane Society of Richland County on July 9 and was taken to an animal hospital where she underwent surgery.

According to the Humane Society, she was owned by a tenant who lived at an apartment complex in Mansfield, Ohio, and the vet believed the injury was less than 24 hours old.

The cat’s tail had to be amputated because it was not healing, but the Humane Society reported Sunday morning that the cat, which they named Katy P., had a bowel movement. The Phillips Animal Hospital said this was “progress,” as they initially thought she could possibly be incontinent.

The Humane Society of Richland County has been posting regular updates on the cat’s condition on their Facebook page. They say she will be available for adoption if she recovers.

They have also been collecting donations for a reward fund to offer anyone with information on who may have hurt the cat.