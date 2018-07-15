Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was driving on I-376 between Oakland and Second Avenue early Sunday morning when a vehicle pulled along side and started shooting into the car.

The victim, Ramonte Scott, 19, was struck twice in the left thigh and calf.

Scott drove himself to UPMC Mercy Hospital and walked into the Emergency Room for treatment.

Scott was found to be in possession of 16 bag stamped bags of heroin.

The passenger in the car with Scott was Shammond Sewell, 19, and he was uninjured.

Police don’t have any information about the suspect yet, but will continue to investigate.