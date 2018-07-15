  • KDKA TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMJoel Osteen
    08:30 AMPaid Program
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMKDPG Sunday Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Heroin, Man Shot

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was driving on I-376 between Oakland and Second Avenue early Sunday morning when a vehicle pulled along side and started shooting into the car.

The victim, Ramonte Scott, 19, was struck twice in the left thigh and calf.

Scott drove himself to UPMC Mercy Hospital and walked into the Emergency Room for treatment.

Scott was found to be in possession of 16 bag stamped bags of heroin.

The passenger in the car with Scott was Shammond Sewell, 19, and he was uninjured.

Police don’t have any information about the suspect yet, but will continue to investigate.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s