LATROBE (KDKA) – The road to a Super Bowl championship is a long one. For the Pittsburgh Steelers and their fans, they hope the road begins at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe.

For the 53rd straight year, training camp will be held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe. Players must report to camp on July 25. The first practice open to the public will be held the next day.

The first practice in pads will be held on Saturday, July 28.

In all, 16 practices will be open to the public. The fan-favorite night practice will be held on Aug. 3 at Latrobe Memorial Stadium at 7 p.m.

Arrivals

Over the years, some players have arrived at camp in interesting ways.

While some players arrived in luxury vehicles, Brett Keisel once pulled up in a dump truck.

No one has topped Keisel since, but some have tried.

TRAINING CAMP SCHEDULE

The full training camp schedule is as follows:

Wed., July 25 – All players report by 4 p.m.

Thurs., July 26 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., July 27 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sat., July 28 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., July 29 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Mon., July 30 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., July 31 – Players Day Off (No Practice)

Wed., August 1 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Thurs., August 2 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Fri., August 3 – 7 p.m. Latrobe Memorial Stadium (Open to Public)

Sat., August 4 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., August 5 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Mon., August 6 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 7 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 8 – Practice Not Open To Public

Thurs., August 9 – First Preseason Game at Philadelphia Eagles (7 p.m. KDKA-TV)

Fri., August 10 – Players Day Off (No Practice)

Sat., August 11 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Sun., August 12 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Mon., August 13 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Tues., August 14 – 2:55 p.m. (Open To Public)

Wed., August 15 – Practice Not Open To Public, BREAK CAMP

Parking & Directions

Parking is available in the fields adjacent to the camp entrance. For handicap parking access, see a parking lot attendant upon arrival.

If you’re using a GPS to guide you to camp, here’s the address to use:

Saint Vincent College

3000 Fraser Purchase Road

Latrobe, PA 15650

From the Pittsburgh International Airport and Pittsburgh area:

Follow signs to Pittsburgh and travel on I-376 East towards Pittsburgh for 17 miles through the Fort Pitt Tunnel. (if traveling from the airport.) Stay in the right lane and follow I-376 East (Parkway East) for approximately 18 miles to the PA Turnpike exit in Monroeville Milepost #56. Travel east on the PA Turnpike (I-76) to Milepost #67 Irwin. Upon exiting, bear right and follow Route 30 East to Latrobe for approximately 15 miles. Once you pass Westmoreland Mall, Saint Vincent College is approximately 3-4 miles east of that landmark. Make a left hand turn at the traffic light at Saint Vincent Drive to the entrance of Saint Vincent College from Route 30 East. Proceed 1/2 mile, and turn left onto campus. Approximate travel time is one hour 30 minutes from Airport.

From Harrisburg, Philadelphia, New Jersey and points east:

Take the Pennsylvania Turnpike, I-76 West, to exit 91 (old exit 9) Donegal, take Pennsylvania Route 711 North to junction with U.S. Route 30 in Ligonier, take Route 30 West 10.4 miles to the stop light at Saint Vincent Drive, turn right onto Fraser Purchase Road (unmarked), go 1/2 mile, and turn left onto campus.

If you are coming from an area not listed, visit the Steelers’ website here.

Hotels & Dining Around Latrobe

Check out the map below from LaurelHighlands.org for a variety of hotel and dining options around Saint Vincent College.

