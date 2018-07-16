Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Multiple concert-goers were taken to the hospital from KeyBank Pavilion in Burgettstown Monday due to heat-related health problems.

The Vans Warped Tour is going on today at the concert venue. It began at 11 a.m.

According to Washington County emergency officials, at least 13 people were transported to the hospital for treatment due to heat-related problems and dehydration.

Additional emergency crews have been called to the pavilion.

Three of the patients have been taken to the Weirton Medical Center.

Live Nation released the following statement:

“With temperatures reaching above 90 degrees during today’s Vans Warped Tour at KeyBank Pavilion, we’re taking extra precaution to keep attendees safe from the heat. While only 15 people out of 15,000 total attendees have needed medical transport due to heat-related conditions, our on-site medical services team is coordinating directly with Washington County Emergency Services to ensure everyone gets medical attention as soon as possible. All 15 people who have been transported thus far are in stable condition, and we’ll continue to coordinate with the city as needed to ensure all attendees are taken care of throughout the day. The venue also has misting stations in its plazas and free water stations available to all fans to help them beat the heat and stay hydrated as they enjoy performances throughout the day.”

