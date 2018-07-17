Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ARNOLD (KDKA) – Arnold City Council has mailed a letter to state senators asking them to remove Mayor Karen Peconi from office.

Mayor Peconi refuses to step down following calls for her resignation after she posted a message on Facebook deemed racist and insensitive.

“We believe that the citizens of the City of Arnold have the right to have complete confidence in their local elected officials and that they will govern without regard to race, gender or sexual orientation. As a result of her comments, the Mayor has lost the confidence of the citizens to lead this city in any meaningful manner,” the letter says.

Mayor Peconi’s comment on an internet video suggested that water cannons be used on the people protesting the officer-involved shooting death of Antwon Rose Jr. in East Pittsburgh.

She said, “We need one of these for tomorrow,” and “bring the hoses.”

Some leaders don’t believe the Senate will act on the letter, but said it sends a message to Peconi.

“Over 600 residents of the City of Arnold presented the Mayor with a Petition requesting her to resign from her position at the public meeting on July 10, 2018. Many citizens spoke during the public comments portions of the public meeting on that same date and also pleaded with her to resign for the good of the city. She refuses to step aside,” the letter says.

Peconi only read a prepared statement at a recent city council meeting.

However, council voted and approved the decision to ask Gov. Tom Wolf to remove the mayor from office. State statute says Peconi could lose her position if she is impeached, convicted of a crime while in office, or if the governor calls a hearing and two-thirds of the state Senate votes to remove her.