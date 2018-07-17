Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A man is facing charges for allegedly kidnapping and physically abusing his ex-girlfriend.

According to police, the victim completed her shift at a motel along Finley Road in Rostraver Township around 9 p.m. on Sunday.

The victim got in her car, unaware that J.R. Keener, her ex-boyfriend, was hiding in the back seat. When she stopped at a red light several blocks away, Keener allegedly popped up and began to punch the woman several times.

Then, he demanded that the woman drive him around all night. First, Keener made the woman drive him to his aunt’s house in Elizabeth. From there, he made her drive around McKeesport, Glassport and Elizabeth.

Throughout the evening, he allegedly continued to physically assault the woman. At some point, he also took the victim’s phone and threw it out the window.

The woman told police Keener said he was going to, “cut her up into pieces and put her in the river.” He also allegedly threatened to “burn her house down and kill her family.”

Around 7:42 a.m. Monday, Keener ordered the woman to drive him to Frick Hospital in order to obtain a prescription for pain pills. Keener told the woman to walk him into the hospital, go back outside and park the car and then come back inside.

The woman led him into the hospital, got back in her car and fled in order to call 911.

Keener was arrested Tuesday morning.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details