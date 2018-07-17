Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — Police in Duquesne are looking for four people involved in a pursuit that ended in a crash that injured one person.

Police say the subjects had been spotted in a stolen Ford Flex with a limousine plate around 12:15 a.m.

The Flex attempted to head north in the southbound lanes of Route 837, near the intersection of North 2nd Street and Oliver Avenue. The chase lasted for about 30 seconds and ended when the Flex crashed into another vehicle.

The female driver of the other vehicle involved was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital and is expected to be ok.

Four people in the Flex fled the scene and police K-9s were unable to locate them. They are all believed to be adults and two of them were said to be black men. Police also found three loaded 9mm handguns at the crash scene.

Both vehicles were totaled after sustaining extensive front-end damage.

Part of North Duquesne Boulevard was closed for nearly two hours while crews worked to clean up the debris.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Duquesne Police.