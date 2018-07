Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Registration for Sidney Crosby’s Little Penguins program is getting underway.

You can begin signing up at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The program teaches kids, between the ages of 4 and 9, the fundamentals of hockey.

They’ll also get free, head-to-toe ice hockey equipment.

More than 10,000 kids have gone through the program since 2008.

For more information on how to register your child, visit: https://learntoplay.nhl.com/penguins