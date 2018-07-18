  • KDKA TVOn Air

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) – Authorities say a woman drunkenly crashed an ice cream truck into a car, injuring three people on National Ice Cream Day.

News outlets report 35-year-old Ellaine Durham is charged with driving while intoxicated and three counts of hit-and-run for the Sunday crash.

(Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Sheriff's Office)

(Photo Courtesy: Virginia Beach Sheriff’s Office)

Virginia Beach Police say Durham was driving the truck through the area around 6:30 p.m. Sunday when she hit a car and injured the car’s occupants. The three crash victims were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say Durham was found near the scene.

It’s unclear if Durham has a lawyer.

National Ice Cream Day has been celebrated on the third Sunday of July ever since President Ronald Reagan signed a 1984 proclamation in honor of the treat.

