Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — One person was believed to be dead, and another was wounded after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Aliquippa, Beaver County.

Police were called to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue at 1 a.m.

An emergency official said the Beaver County Coroner’s Office had been called to the scene.

The other victim was flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Pittsburgh.