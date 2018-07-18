Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — These are tough times for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region.

According to the Observer-Reporter, more than 100 children are on a waiting list with the agency for a Big Brother or Big Sister. This is due to a shortage of volunteers.

People who are interested in potentially becoming a volunteer can contact the agency by calling its main phone number at 724-837-6198 or its Uniontown office is 724-439-8055.

You can also learn more about Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region by clicking this link.