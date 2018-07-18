  • KDKA TVOn Air

Representatives from Wigle Whiskey stopped by PTL to mix up some drinks to help celebrate the return of Picklesburgh!

Bloody Mary (Serves 4)

  • 2 c. tomato juice
  • 8 oz. Wigle Eau de Pickle
  • 2 tbs. pickle brine
  • 2 tbs. Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 tsp. hot sauce of choice
  • 1/2 lemon, juiced
  • salt and pepper to taste
  • garnish with pickle spear, dill frond, celery, and whatever else you like!

Dill G&T

  • 2 oz. Wigle Ginever
  • 1/2 oz. Wigle Eau de Pickle
  • 3 oz. tonic
  • garnish with lemon twist and dill frond

Pitted Pickle

  • muddled sugar cube (raw)
  • 3 dashes Wigle Rosemary Lavender Bitters
  • 1.5 oz. Wigle Dunder Rum
  • 3/4 oz. Wigle Eau de Pickle
  • small squeeze of lime
  • garnish with lime wheel
