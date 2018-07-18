Comments
Representatives from Wigle Whiskey stopped by PTL to mix up some drinks to help celebrate the return of Picklesburgh!
Bloody Mary (Serves 4)
- 2 c. tomato juice
- 8 oz. Wigle Eau de Pickle
- 2 tbs. pickle brine
- 2 tbs. Worcestershire sauce
- 2 tsp. hot sauce of choice
- 1/2 lemon, juiced
- salt and pepper to taste
- garnish with pickle spear, dill frond, celery, and whatever else you like!
Dill G&T
- 2 oz. Wigle Ginever
- 1/2 oz. Wigle Eau de Pickle
- 3 oz. tonic
- garnish with lemon twist and dill frond
Pitted Pickle
- muddled sugar cube (raw)
- 3 dashes Wigle Rosemary Lavender Bitters
- 1.5 oz. Wigle Dunder Rum
- 3/4 oz. Wigle Eau de Pickle
- small squeeze of lime
- garnish with lime wheel