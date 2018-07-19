Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An inmate in the Allegheny County Jail is facing a rape charge.

Taylor Booth, 21, allegedly sexually assaulted an unidentified inmate.

According to investigators, the inmate identifies as a woman and uses a female alias.

She told investigators she had been housed in a single-inmate cell for the past week, until Tuesday, when booth was transferred into the cell.

When questioned by police, authorities say Booth admitted to the assault and was coming down off a “crystal meth” high.