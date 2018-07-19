  • KDKA TVOn Air

By Ralph Iannotti
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An inmate in the Allegheny County Jail is facing a rape charge.

Taylor Booth, 21, allegedly sexually assaulted an unidentified inmate.

taylor booth Police: Inmate Charged With Raping Transgender Cellmate

Taylor Booth (Source: Allegheny County Jail)

According to investigators, the inmate identifies as a woman and uses a female alias.

She told investigators she had been housed in a single-inmate cell for the past week, until Tuesday, when booth was transferred into the cell.

When questioned by police, authorities say Booth admitted to the assault and was coming down off a “crystal meth” high.