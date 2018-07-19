Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — An 18-year-old is accused of threatening to “shoot up” a Greensburg school.

According to a criminal complaint, a juvenile and his or her parents went to city hall Wednesday and told officials that 18-year-old Austin Tressler, of Greensburg, said he and another male were going to “shoot up” Greensburg Salem Middle School on the first day of classes.

The juvenile also allegedly saw Tressler with a rifle.

Police spoke to Tressler’s mother, who said Tressler’s father lived at the home where the incident had occurred and owned hunting rifles.

Tressler’s mother also said if her son did make threats, it was likely because her daughter had been harassed by other students at the Greensburg Salem Middle School.

According to Tressler’s mother, Tressler used to be a student at the Greensburg Salem School District but is now being home-schooled.

The criminal complaint says when police searched the garage at Tressler’s father’s home, they found a BB gun on a shelf, but did not see any hunting rifles.

Officers spoke to Tressler’s father, who said he did have hunting rifles, but they were secured.

Tressler is facing terroristic threat charges.