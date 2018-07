Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The fastest race in Pittsburgh will be held Friday night.

The GNC Live Well Liberty Mile starts on Penn Avenue in the heart of the Cultural District and finishes on Liberty Avenue near Triangle Park.

Athletes of all abilities are welcome to attend, whether you’re a seasoned sprinter, or if it’s your first race.

And, you still have time to register. For more information and to register, visit the event website here.