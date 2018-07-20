PITTSBURGH (HOODLINE) — In search of a new favorite taco spot that won’t break the bank?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable taco joints around Pittsburgh, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a ranked list of the best spots to visit.

1. Doce Taqueria

Topping the list is Doce Taqueria. Located at 1220 E. Carson St. in Southside Flats, the food truck and Mexican spot is the highest rated affordable Mexican restaurant in Pittsburgh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 214 reviews on Yelp.

“Finally decided to hit this place up and so happy that we did,” wrote Chelsea M. on Yelp. “The main reason I always stopped myself from going is because I thought it was take out only. It’s a legit taco bar with stools for seating.”

This is what Meryln R. had to write:

“The simplicity of a good taco shop is something that is often overlooked. Doce holds a reputable name within the college and South Side community with its small, yet pleasing variety of $3.00 tacos and Mexican sodas. I was impressed by the quality of the food, the friendliness of the wait staff, and the cozy bar vibe. I will definitely be back.”

“When it comes to tacos, man this place got it right,” added Kaysi S. “Always fresh products, packed with flavors.”

2. Las Palmas Carniceria

Next up is Brookline’s Las Palmas Carniceria, situated at 700 Brookline Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 205 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a budget-friendly option.

“The fresh tortillas filled with great meat selections and then the bar of build-your-own options makes for a great dinner,” wrote Megan G. “An inexpensive dinner that is fantastic is worth the drive.”

“This place has the best tacos I’ve ever had. It puts other tacos to shame really. It’s super cheap too,” added Austin Z.

“I love the cheap prices and fun finds in the grocery store but the taco stand is the real gem,” wrote Yelper Caitlyn B.

3. Las Palmas

Oakland’s Las Palmas, located at 326 Atwood St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 189 reviews.

“One of my favorite places to go for cheap, tasty tacos,” wrote Sarah W.

“Tacos are incredible for the price range, and they have a great range of sauces,” added Michael C.

“The chorizo is my absolute favorite, but I always try something new when I go and have never been disappointed,” wrote Yelper Leah S.

4. Edgar Tacos Stand

Edgar Tacos Stand, a food truck and Mexican spot in the Strip District, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with five stars out of 62 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2533 Penn Ave. to see for yourself.

“Great tacos and great service every time,” wrote Robert P.

“Ingredients are fresh and flavorful,” added Callie O. “I haven’t had a bad experience yet, and it is all cheap and quick.”

“Not only was the food delicious, the salsa was awesome too,” noted Andrew Y. “I always like spicy stuff and the hot salsa delivered and had a punch of garlic too.”

5. Reyna Foods

Over in the Strip District, check out Reyna Foods, which has earned four stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the grocery store and Mexican spot by heading over to 2023 Penn Ave.

“The food comes out extremely fast and they have great lunch specials,” wrote Mario S.

“The tacos are delicious,” added Steve K., “with the right blend of cilantro, onion, tomato and other goodies. Freshly made and worth the trip down.”