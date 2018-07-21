Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KDKA) — A monorail at the California State Fair caught fire Saturday.

The Sacramento Fire Department says the small electrical fire was contained to one car. The monorail operator, who was the only person in the car at the time, got off safely.

Video posted to Twitter by David Crafti shows sparks showering down from the monorail’s elevated track onto the ground and a coffee stand with what appears to be a straw roof. Smoke then starts to pour from the roof of the stand.

Crafti said someone helped the person working in the stand climb out while another person grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire.