Filed Under:California, California State Fair, Monorail, Sacramento

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KDKA) — A monorail at the California State Fair caught fire Saturday.

The Sacramento Fire Department says the small electrical fire was contained to one car. The monorail operator, who was the only person in the car at the time, got off safely.

state fair monorail fire Watch: Monorail Catches Fire At California State Fair

(Photo Credit: David Crafti)

Video posted to Twitter by David Crafti shows sparks showering down from the monorail’s elevated track onto the ground and a coffee stand with what appears to be a straw roof. Smoke then starts to pour from the roof of the stand.

Crafti said someone helped the person working in the stand climb out while another person grabbed a fire extinguisher and put out the fire.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s