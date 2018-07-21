Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SOUTH SIDE (KDKA) — Former Pitt football standout and 7-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darrelle Revis hosted his Hunger and Health FunFest at the Rooney UPMC Sports Complex on the South Side on Saturday.

It was a project with his own foundation, helping to provide food for struggling families.

Revis talked about his plans for more community involvement after his recent retirement from the NFL, but he also took a moment to reflect on some meaningful moments in his career.

“The one I reflect on the most is probably, number one, getting drafted. That was a huge accomplishment in 2007,” he said. “And probably, you know, we play to win championships, that’s what your ultimate goal is. Even since high school, you know, I won state championship. Every level, that’s what you strive for and that’s what you work hard for, to try to win a championship.”

Revis announced on Wednesday that he plans to retire after 11 years.