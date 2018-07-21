  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A march in Downtown Pittsburgh is taking place on Saturday, calling on elected officials to “enact effective and strong climate policy on all levels.”

The ‘This is Zero Hour Youth Climate March’ started at Senator Pat Toomey’s office on Grant Street before stopping at the offices of Mayor Bill Peduto and Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald for speeches.

climate change protest2 Marchers On Grant Street Calling For Strong Climate Change Policy

Photo Credit: KDKA

The march is being sponsored by 350Pittsburgh, NextGen America, Center for Coalfield Justice, Marcellus Outreach Butler, Youth Power Collective, Free the Planet and the Fossil Free Pitt Coalition.

