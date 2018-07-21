Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

(KDKA) – Pennsylvania lottery players hoping to hit it big on the Mega Millions game have more hope.

After no ticket won the big prize on Friday, the estimated jackpot for Tuesday’s drawing is $493 million, which is the fifth largest jackpot in the 16-year history of the game.

While no one hit the jackpot Friday, there were several winners. Two tickets matched the five white balls to win $1 million each, including one in Pennsylvania. The other came from Illinois. Forty-seven tickets won the $10,000 prize, five of those winning $20,000 each because they included the optional Megaplier.

The jackpot was last won in Ohio on May 4, when the ABC XYZ Trust collected $142 million. Two other jackpots have been awarded this year – $451 million on Jan. 5 (in Florida) and $533 million on March 30 (in New Jersey).

The record jackpot of $656 million was won on March 30, 2012.