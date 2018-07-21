Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH, Pa. (KDKA) – The Elizabeth Borough Police arrested a man on drug charges, among others, after a police chase Friday night. On Saturday morning, they found the man’s driver’s license in a fanny pack that also contained heroin and his bank card.

After attempting to stop a white BMW for traffic violations, the vehicle lead officers on a low-speed pursuit, getting onto SR 51. The actor, identified as Ahmad Craig of Clairton, was seen throwing what is believed to be a gun into the Monongahela River before throwing other items from the vehicle.

Officers recovered three bricks (approximately 150 bags) of heroin, which were thrown from the car during the chase.

Craig was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and was charged with fleeing and eluding, possession with intent to deliver, possession and traffic violations.

On Saturday morning, when officers responded to a call of a suspicious bag in the Town Hill area of Elizabeth Borough, they found a fanny pack in a yard at Fifth Street and Bayard containing 30 Bricks (approximately 1,500 bags) of heroin, a PA Driver’s License and bank card belonging to Craig.

Dive teams were scheduled Saturday to search for a possible weapon that was thrown during the pursuit.