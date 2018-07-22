Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — The family of a missing 14-year-old girl from Wilkinsburg is pleading for the teen’s safe return.

Damiya Mitchell was last seen when she asked to go play with neighbors. Her mother has not heard from her since 5 p.m. Saturday.

A prayer service was held at the Church of Holy Cross in Wilkinsburg on Sunday to help guide her home.

“We love you. Your family loves you. We want you to come home. We are your family. I am your mother, Dimaya. Wherever you’re at, please come home. Whoever is holding my daughter, please just release her and let her please come home,” Damiya’s mother, Arlene Tate, said.

Anyone who has any information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.