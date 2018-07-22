  • KDKA TVOn Air

WILKINSBURG (KDKA) — The family of a missing 14-year-old girl from Wilkinsburg is pleading for the teen’s safe return.

damiya mitchell Family Of Missing 14 Year Old Pleading For Girls Safe Return

(Photo Source: Arlene Tate)

Damiya Mitchell was last seen when she asked to go play with neighbors. Her mother has not heard from her since 5 p.m. Saturday.

A prayer service was held at the Church of Holy Cross in Wilkinsburg on Sunday to help guide her home.

damiya mitchell vigil Family Of Missing 14 Year Old Pleading For Girls Safe Return

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Fletcher Rumbaugh)

“We love you. Your family loves you. We want you to come home. We are your family. I am your mother, Dimaya. Wherever you’re at, please come home. Whoever is holding my daughter, please just release her and let her please come home,” Damiya’s mother, Arlene Tate, said.

Anyone who has any information on Mitchell’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

