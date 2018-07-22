  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:05 AMExtra
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    02:35 AMPaid Program
    03:05 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Elliott, Local TV, Pizza Delivery Driver Robbed, Pizza Parma

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLIOTT (KDKA) — A pizza delivery driver says he was robbed at gunpoint in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

A Pizza Parma delivery driver told police he was delivering a pizza to a home in the 700 block of Bucyrus Street around 2:30 p.m.

When he arrived, the home turned out to be vacant.

The driver says he was then robbed at gunpoint by two males. The driver didn’t have any money on him, but the two suspects took the pizza.

Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s