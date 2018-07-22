Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELLIOTT (KDKA) — A pizza delivery driver says he was robbed at gunpoint in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

A Pizza Parma delivery driver told police he was delivering a pizza to a home in the 700 block of Bucyrus Street around 2:30 p.m.

When he arrived, the home turned out to be vacant.

The driver says he was then robbed at gunpoint by two males. The driver didn’t have any money on him, but the two suspects took the pizza.

Police are investigating.