WEST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – Two Worthington, Pa., men are under investigation after a bizarre incident involving a small caliber handgun, a shotgun, geese and a soybean field.

On Friday on North Cherry Street in Worthington, a 59-year-old man was in the process of firing a small handgun at geese in order to scare them away from his crops. In the process, a 52-year-old man was under the impression the gun was being fired in his direction. His response was to fire a shotgun into the ground to make his presence known.

Following the incident, the 52-year-old man drove across a soybean field owned by the 59-year-old man and a physical altercation ensured that also involved a 63-year-old woman. During the altercation, a cell phone was broken.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Kittanning as well as the PA Game Commission are investigating the incident. Preliminary investigations indicate the two men may be facing charges, according to the police.