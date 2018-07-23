  • KDKA TVOn Air

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller will return to his hometown during his upcoming tour.

Miller announced Monday afternoon that he would be launching a fall tour for his new album, “Swimming.”

The tour will stop at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday, Nov. 24.

Thundercat and J.I.D. will also join Miller on the tour.

Tickets will be available for presale starting at 10 a.m. Tuesday on Ticketmaster.com.

His new album will be released on Aug. 3.

