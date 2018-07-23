Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (CBS) — Pepperidge Farm says they are recalling some of their Goldfish crackers due to the possible presence of Salmonella.

The company says they have been notified by one of its ingredient suppliers that whey powder in a seasoning that is applied to four varieties of crackers has been the subject of a recall by the whey powder manufacturer due to the potential presence of Salmonella.

The recall is for the following four varieties of Goldfish crackers:

Flavor Blasted® Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted® Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish® Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish® Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

Consumers are encouraged to read the chart located here for more information on the recalled products.

Please take a moment to read this important message regarding four varieties of Goldfish crackers and our voluntary recall decision. For more information visit: https://t.co/Z3NHVJ2k65 pic.twitter.com/tmYvbgAU1I — Pepperidge Farm (@PepperidgeFarm) July 23, 2018

No illnesses have been reported.

You may also click here for reimbursement if you have the product, sell by date and package code listed in the chart provided.

Consumers with questions may call Customer Service at 800-679-1791.