PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — If you’re looking to move to a big city, WalletHub says Pittsburgh is one of the best.

WalletHub released their 2018 list of Best Big Cities To Live In on Monday, and Pittsburgh made the top 20.

For their list, WalletHub compared the 62 largest U.S. cities and ranked them based on 56 key indicators in categories of affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

Pittsburgh landed the number 17 spot on the list overall.

The city performed best in the education and health categories, coming in 14th, and worst in economy, coming in 44th.

Pittsburgh came in 4th for highest percentage of population over the age of 25 with a high school diploma or higher. It didn’t do so well when it came to the best cities for bicyclists. It tied for 53rd out of 56 with Fort Worth and Kansas City.

