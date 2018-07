Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County is selling off the original terra cotta tiles that made up the roof of the county courthouse.

Through a partnership with Wendell August Forge, the 130-year-old tiles are being transformed into eight collectible keepsakes.

If you would like to purchase one, visit Wendell August Forge’s website at this link.

Proceeds go to the Allegheny County Parks Foundation.