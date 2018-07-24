Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENFIELD (KDKA) – One person is in custody after allegedly attacking a convenience store employee with a machete in Greenfield.

According to police, the incident happened at the Cogo’s in the 4000 block of Beechwood Boulevard around 2 p.m.

A man reportedly entered the store with two machetes and stabbed an employee twice. Three bystanders intervened, disarmed the suspect and held him down until police arrived.

The suspect has since been taken into custody.

The suspect and the victim were reportedly roommates at one time.

No other information has been released at this time.

