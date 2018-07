Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOMEWOOD (KDKA) – The SWAT team has been called to a situation in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood.

According to officials, the incident started around 6:45 a.m. in the 7300 block of Stranahan Street.

A flash bang was deployed as officials called for the suspect to come out of a home.

It is unclear what prompted the situation at this time.

