Market District Chef Ben D’Amico stopped by PTL to whip up some delicious ice cream sundaes and floats!

Triple Raspberry Balsamic Sundae

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 Scoops Market District Black Raspberry Chocolate Ice Cream

2 tbsp Market District Raspberry Sauce

¼ cup Fresh Raspberries

Drizzle Market District Balsamic Glaze

1 sprig Fresh Mint

Directions:

1. Scoop ice cream into bowl.

2. Top with fresh raspberries, raspberry sauce, & a drizzle of balsamic glaze.

3. Garnish with fresh mint.

Salted Carmel Maple-Bacon-Pecan Supreme Sundae

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 scoops Market District Salted Caramel Ice Cream

1 tbsp Market District Maple Syrup

2 tbsp Market District Smokehouse Bacon, cooked, cut into pieces

2 tbsp Market District Candied Pecans, chopped

]Garnish Whipped Cream

Directions:

1. Scoop ice cream into bowl.

2. Top with cooked chopped bacon, candied pecans, & a drizzle of maple syrup.

3. Garnish with whipped cream and additional bacon pieces and pecans.

“The Electric Grape” Float

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 bottle Red Ribbon Grape Pop

1 scoop Market District Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

6 each Black or Red Seedless Grapes, Frozen

Garish Whipped Cream

Directions:

1. Scoop ice cream into a tall glass.

2. Add in the frozen grapes.

3. Pour pop in the glass. (Careful not to overflow)

4. Garnish with whipped cream.

“The Bon-Bon” Float

Compliments of Market District Chef Benjamin D’Amico

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 bottle Red Ribbon Cherry Pop

1 scoop Market District Double Dark Chocolate

4 each Fresh Cherries, pitted, halved

1 tbsp Chocolate Sauce/Syrup

Garish Whipped Cream

1 each Maraschino Cherry

Garnish Chocolate Shavings

Directions:

1. Scoop ice cream into a tall glass.

2. Add in the pitted cherries, crush slightly to release some of their juice.

3. Add in the chocolate syrup.

4. Pour pop in the glass. (Careful not to overflow)

5. Garnish with whipped cream, chocolate shavings, and a maraschino cherry.