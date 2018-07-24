Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was hit by a pickup truck while crossing the street after getting off the T in Beechview Tuesday afternoon.

It happened just after 5:20 p.m. at the intersection of Broadway and Belasco Avenues.

According to a Port Authority spokesperson, the victim was crossing the street after getting off of a light rail car when he was hit by what’s believed to be the side mirror on the pickup truck.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and his condition is not known. He is believed to be in his 70s.

An elderly man was struck by an automobile after he exited a Red Line vehicle this evening. The Red Line in the Beechview area will be closed during the investigation. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 24, 2018

“Waiting for the door to close to go to the next stop, and then it wasn’t moving, and then all of the sudden the guy got hit by a car, and I looked to my left and there he was lying in a pool of blood. I saw him lying there motionless,” said witness Rob Harrison, of Arlington.

The driver of the truck stayed on the scene.

The Port Authority says Red Line T service in Beechview wwas closed during the accident investigation.

From Downtown: All outbound Red Line vehicles will be taking the Blue Line. Passengers traveling between South Hills Junction and Castle Shannon must ride to Willow/Overbrook Junction and switch to a rail car that will go inbound as far as Potomac before turning around — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 24, 2018

For those riding the T, the Port Authority was providing updated details on their Twitter account:

“Outbound rail cars that are currently between South Hills Junction and Belasco will be heading back to SH Junction to take the Blue Line outbound. You’ll be able to ride to Willow/Overbrook Jctn and switch to a rail car that will go inbound as far as Potomac before turning around.”

“From Downtown: All outbound Red Line vehicles will be taking the Blue Line. Passengers traveling between South Hills Junction and Castle Shannon must ride to Willow/Overbrook Junction and switch to a rail car that will go inbound as far as Potomac before turning around.”

Port Authority officials operated shuttle buses between Potomac and Station Square along Broadway during the evening rush hour.

By 7:30 p.m., Red Line service was returning to normal operations.

Update: The Red Line is back to normal operations. Some risidual delays are expected. — Port Authority PGH (@PGHtransit) July 24, 2018

Anyone with questions about T service is urged to call Port Authority Customer Service at 412-442-2000.

