COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police say two teen girls who asked to use the restroom at a home in Ohio ended up robbing the homeowners.

Authorities say the robbery happened at a home in Columbus Saturday around 4 p.m.

Police say the girls rang the doorbell and were let in to use the restroom. The girls came out of the bathroom brandishing handguns and pointed them at a 78-year-old man, his wife and their 12-year-old grandson.

Authorities say the girls demanded cash and jewelry, and they left the scene with a small amount of money.

A search for the girls is ongoing.

