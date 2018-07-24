  • KDKA TV

By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under:Fifth Avenue, Local TV, Ralph Iannotti, Shooting, Uptown

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown section.

The incident was first reported around 9:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, near the Ace’s-Deuce’s Lounge.

However, it remains unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the establishment.

Emergency officials say one person was transported from the scene, but there’s no word on their condition.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.