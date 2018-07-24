Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh’s Uptown section.
The incident was first reported around 9:50 p.m. in the 1400 block of Fifth Avenue, near the Ace’s-Deuce’s Lounge.
However, it remains unclear if the shooting happened inside or outside the establishment.
BREAKING: Police on scene of shooting on Fifth Avenue. Not clear if shooting was inside or outside Aces-Deuces Lounge pic.twitter.com/8JXW1MSITH
— Ralph Iannotti (@IannottiRalph) July 25, 2018
Emergency officials say one person was transported from the scene, but there’s no word on their condition.
