AMBRIDGE (KDKA) – Police are investigating after two bodies were found inside a Beaver County home Tuesday night.

According to police, two men were found dead inside a home on Elm Road in Ambridge around 10 p.m.

Police were called to the home for a welfare check after residents reported a foul odor coming from inside the home.

Officers entered the home and found the bodies of two older men. One was in a bed and the other was in the hallway.

One of the men was believed to be in poor health. However, it is unclear how the men died at this time.

On Sunday, a man delivering newspapers also smelled a strong odor coming from the home.

“They had found two bodies in the house. They had been in there for at least a few days and that would probably explain the smell we had the last couple of days,” Shaun Duguay said.

No other information has been released at this time.

