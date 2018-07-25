WeatherClick here for the latest weather conditions!
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Kraft Heinz is recalling 7,000 cases of cheese dip due to an issue that could be life-threatening in some cases.

According to a press release, the company is voluntarily recalling Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip.

The reason for the recall is because the product is showing signs of separation with could allow for the growth of Clostridium botulinum, or botulism.

(Photo Courtesy: Kraft Heinz)

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. Symptoms include general weakness, dizziness, double vision, and trouble with speaking or swallowing.

To date, there have been no reports of any illnesses.

The 15-ounce jars have “best when used by” dates ranging from Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019.

Consumers are being warned to not eat the product and return it to the store for an exchange or full refund.

Anyone with questions can call Kraft Heinz 1-800-310-3704 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

 

 

