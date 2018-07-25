  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    01:37 AMExtra
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    04:00 AMCBS Morning News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:New Kensington, Officer Brian Shaw, Rahmael Sal Holt, Westmoreland County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Prosecutors are objecting to a reported plan of a man charged in the slaying of a Pennsylvania police officer to marry a witness.

The Valley News Dispatch reports Westmoreland County prosecutors filed documents on Wednesday to halt any nuptials of 30-year-old Rahmael Sal Holt to his girlfriend. The girlfriend testified in a previous hearing that she drove Holt to different locations after the Nov. 17 shooting death of 25-year-old New Kensington officer Brian Shaw.

rahmael sal holt walk Ban Sought On Marriage To Witness In New Kensington Officers Slaying Case

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Prosecutors say a marriage may be an attempt to keep her from testifying at trial.

Defense attorney Tim Dawson denies there’s any such plan, saying “I believe this is true love.”

County officials say Holt hasn’t obtained a marriage license.

A judge ordered jail officials to prevent any marriage, pending a hearing on the issue.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s